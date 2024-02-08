Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Land and the problem of inequity

By 2050, India will be the most land-scarce major economy in the world, but any solution first needs to recognise the unequal deployment of land

land price index
Premium

Representative Picture

Rathin Roy
5 min read Last Updated : Feb 08 2024 | 10:19 PM IST
In my last column “Building back better” (Business standard, January 11), I argued that the binding constraint to India’s development transformation was the unequalising allocation of land, capital and human resources. In this column and the next, I will focus on the land question.

The utilisation of land in India has always been vexatious. The situation is getting steadily worse. By 2050, India will be the most land-scarce major economy in the world. This problem has been recognised, especially in a brilliant exposition in 2014 in the columns of this newspaper (Devesh Kapur, T V Somanathan & Arvind Subramanian, Business Standard,
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Also Read

Cumulatively ravaging effects of inequality

RBI press conference LIVE: It is supervisory action on Paytm, says Guv Das

RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%: What should borrowers do?

RBI MPC: Repo rate kept unchanged at 6.5%, FY24 GDP estimate hiked to 7%

RBI MPC: Repo rate kept at 6.5%; Q4FY24 inflation forecast lowered to 5%

A pragmatic policy

Manmohan vs Modi: False debate on both sides

Government as job contractor

Mobile PLI: Only the long-game matters

Not by cosmetic changes alone

Topics : BS Opinion Inequality RBI Indian Economy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 08 2024 | 10:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayRBI MPC Meeting Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayRBI Repo RateHappy Propose Day 2024ICC Under 19 World Cup Semi Final Live ScorePaytm CrisisBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon