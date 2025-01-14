Land factor in Indo-Pacific: How large are India's oceanic interests?

> How large and wide are India’s oceanic identity and interests?

> How does India break away from its continental outlook to a maritime context?

> And how can it tailor its strengths and vulnerabilities at sea without over-polarising the oceanic space it aspires to secure?

The Indo-Pacific is an emerging area of geo-strategic competition. Characterised by the rise of China, it is forcing countries in the region to choose sides. With a few States aligning with China, and a good number hedging their bets, there are others seeking to counter its rise in the region. This has given rise