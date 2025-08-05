Leadership call, control, and continuity; what's brewing at the Tata group

When Tata Trusts, the largest shareholder of Tata Sons, recently passed a resolution to extend the term of executive chairman N Chandrasekaran (Chandra, as he’s widely known) for another five years, the world took notice. There are several reasons for that. The first reason it surprised industry watchers was its timing. Chandra’s second term is until February 2027, which is still more than 18 months away. Why did Tata Trusts, which controls around 66 per cent in the holding company of the steel-to-software conglomerate, treat this matter with such urgency and so far ahead of time?

