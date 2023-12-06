Learnings from Chennai

Stranded in Chennai, as Cyclone Michaung played its part, was all about rescheduling travel plans, coping with long hours of power cuts, and struggling to send WhatsApp messages and emails as internet connectivity turned patchy. For this writer, it was also an opportunity to observe how the many key players responded and reacted to the crisis.

Most airlines took time to inform passengers about flight cancellations on December 4, the day Chennai was knee-deep in water, even though the airport had already been announced as closed till 9 pm and then extended to 11 am the following day. The delay in the response time of the airlines was in sharp contrast with the speed with which they hiked tariffs for passengers