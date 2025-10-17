Friday, October 17, 2025 | 11:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / Lights, camera, Diwali: How global TV shows spotlight the festival

Lights, camera, Diwali: How global TV shows spotlight the festival

Numerous Indian films and television series have featured Diwali over the years, many of which have also gained popularity outside India

Diwali sweets, calories in Indian sweets, laddoo calories, kaju katli
premium

Overall, during the past 20 years, international TV series certainly helped illuminate the Diwali lights outside India to some extent. (Photo: AdobeStock)

Atanu Biswas
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 11:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A scene from the Diwali festivities — the fireworks, in particular — filmed in Calcutta was briefly featured in Jean Renoir’s 1951 drama romance film The River (French: Le Fleuve). Diwali was referred to as the “Hindu festival of light — hundreds and thousands of little lamps” therein. Young Satyajit Ray assisted Renoir on the film, and a Eurocentric view of Renoir might have helped Ray in his future endeavours. Nonetheless, it was perhaps among the earliest (if not the earliest) representations of Diwali for a global audience.
 
Numerous Indian films and television series have featured Diwali over the years,
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : BS Opinion eye culture Diwali festival film industry
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon