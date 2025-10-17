Lights, camera, Diwali: How global TV shows spotlight the festival

A scene from the Diwali festivities — the fireworks, in particular — filmed in Calcutta was briefly featured in Jean Renoir’s 1951 drama romance film The River (French: Le Fleuve). Diwali was referred to as the “Hindu festival of light — hundreds and thousands of little lamps” therein. Young Satyajit Ray assisted Renoir on the film, and a Eurocentric view of Renoir might have helped Ray in his future endeavours. Nonetheless, it was perhaps among the earliest (if not the earliest) representations of Diwali for a global audience.

Numerous Indian films and television series have featured Diwali over the years,