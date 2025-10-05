Loan rates should mirror unfinished homes' higher risk, highlight gap

Rajesh and Seema lived in a rented apartment in Delhi, dreamt of owning a home, and saved diligently towards it. They fell for an irresistible offer for an under-construction flat in Noida: pay 20 per cent now, finance the rest through a bank loan, and pay no interest until possession. It looked like a dream deal until it turned into a nightmare. The project stalled midway; the bank had already released the entire 80 per cent to the builder. Under a tripartite agreement, the builder was to service the loan until handover, but when he defaulted, the fine print shifted