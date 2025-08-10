Sunday, August 10, 2025 | 04:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Opinion / Columns / MFI industry's new challenge: Funds needed to survive, banks must act

MFI industry's new challenge: Funds needed to survive, banks must act

The sector is ready to make amends, but it needs money to remain in business. If banks don't loosen the purse strings, things will worsen

The limit of loans under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY) was doubled to Rs 20 lakh recently, inserting a new category—Tarun Plus. Launched 10 years ago, the scheme intended to provide microfinance to small entrepreneurs. However, the number of
Since the industry hasn’t been in the best of health, some banks, their primary lenders, have closed the money tap.

Tamal Bandyopadhyay
7 min read Last Updated : Aug 10 2025 | 4:31 PM IST

Until recently, India’s microfinance industry faced the challenge of rising bad loans. By the time it has got a grip on the situation, another challenge, an equally daunting one, has cropped up.
 
A few smaller microfinance lenders are facing difficulties servicing bank loans; some may have even defaulted.
 
Since the industry hasn’t been in the best of health, some banks, their primary lenders, have closed the money tap.
 
When money is in short supply, it’s difficult for those non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) that operate in the microfinance segment – NBFC-MFIs – to expand their loan book since they first need
