Business Standard

Thursday, January 16, 2025 | 11:52 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / Misguided rhetoric on rupee: Clearing doubts on depreciation, RBI action

Misguided rhetoric on rupee: Clearing doubts on depreciation, RBI action

Let us look at the data. We find out technically that there was a regime shift in terms of movements in the value of the rupee when it crossed 80 to the dollar in August 2022

Rupee
Premium

ILLUSTRATION: BINAY SINHA

Soumya Kanti Ghosh
8 min read Last Updated : Jan 16 2025 | 11:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Rip Van Winkle, the protagonist of Washington Irving’s short story, “Rip Van Winkle”, was a native Dutch American often at loggerheads with his estranged wife, over time having inculcated a rewarding habit of avoiding useful works. Wandering to Catskill mountains one day, accompanied by his dog Wolf, Van Winkle discovers a thunderous party underway and immediately helps himself with free drinks and falls asleep, only to awaken a good 20 years later. Rip Van strolls back to the village and adapts himself quickly with a new transformed world and declares himself a loyal subject of King George III, unaware of
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : take two RBI Rupee

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon