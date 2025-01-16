Misguided rhetoric on rupee: Clearing doubts on depreciation, RBI action

Rip Van Winkle, the protagonist of Washington Irving’s short story, “Rip Van Winkle”, was a native Dutch American often at loggerheads with his estranged wife, over time having inculcated a rewarding habit of avoiding useful works. Wandering to Catskill mountains one day, accompanied by his dog Wolf, Van Winkle discovers a thunderous party underway and immediately helps himself with free drinks and falls asleep, only to awaken a good 20 years later. Rip Van strolls back to the village and adapts himself quickly with a new transformed world and declares himself a loyal subject of King George III, unaware of