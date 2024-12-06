Monetary policy review: A cautiously dovish, par-for-the-course policy

“It’s all about managing expectations.” That’s what Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das said while settling down for the customary post-policy interactions with the media on Thursday.

The monetary policy, Das’ last before his current term ends next week, managed the expectations quite well. Those who were expecting a rate cut would be disappointed, but it was par for the course overall.

The RBI’s monetary policy committee has left the repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent but cut the cash reserve ratio (CRR) or the portion of deposits that commercial banks keep with the central bank by