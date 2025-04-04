Navigating US tariffs: Challenges and opportunities for Indian exporters

The imposition of a 27 per cent additional tariff by the United States (US) on Indian imports under its “reciprocal tariff” policy presents a significant challenge for Indian exporters. This move is part of a broader effort by the US to correct perceived trade imbalances and encourage manufacturing relocation to its domestic market. While some of India’s competitors face even higher tariffs, Indian exporters must carefully assess the impact of these duties and adopt strategies to mitigate their adverse effects.

Impact on key export sectors

One of the most affected industries is gems and jewellery, which contributes significantly to India’s