NBFCs' contagion concerns

Non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) have recently been in the news for the wrong reasons. The Centre for Advanced Financial Research and Learning (Cafral) released a report highlighting a growing risk in bank financing for NBFCs and potential dangers in the digital lending landscape.

Subsequently, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) decided to increase the risk weights on unsecured consumer loans from banks, NBFCs and credit card providers, as well as on bank loans to NBFCs. The RBI’s decision was prompted by a surge in consumer credit growth, a significant portion of which is unsecured, and increased bank lending to NBFCs. The compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of retail loans during the last two years has been about 25 per cent,