New currency of hard power: How Trump turned US imports into an asset

It’s still night time in America as I write this, and we don't know what Truth Social posts we’ll see in the morning, or what new geopolitical shift they might signal. But we are beginning to get some clarity on his method now.

Three days back, as US President Donald Trump was setting out for a three-nation Asia tour, he put out a shockingly disjointed and dangerous post. He said, “I'm asking for nuclear testing to be resumed so that [we are] at the same level as China and Russia,” and then ranted and rambled