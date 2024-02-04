Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

No change in rate; will the stance change?

Both the US Fed and Bank of England have taken the tightening bias off the table. Will the RBI follow the same path?

rbi reserve bank of india
Premium

Tamal Bandyopadhyay
7 min read Last Updated : Feb 04 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
In the last meeting of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) rate-setting body, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), in December, there was no change in the interest rate or the policy stance. For the fifth meeting in a row, the repo rate remained unchanged at 6.5 per cent and the stance stuck to “withdrawal of accommodation”.

What has changed since?

Let’s look at the domestic scene.

The retail inflation track was a positive surprise in December — 5.69 per cent, led by lower vegetable inflation. What’s more, the non-food, non-oil core inflation has remained soft. After dropping to a four-month low of 4.87
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Also Read

US Fed keeps policy rates unchanged for 3rd time: Here're 5 key takeaways

WPI-based inflation increases to 0.73% in December on rise in food prices

WPI inflation in Nov at 0.26%, returns to positive territory after 7 months

CPI-based inflation surges to 7.44% in July on 11.51% retail food inflation

Rajasthan leads nationwide retail inflation chart at 9.7% in July

What Modi read in 'school'

Don't count on a soft landing for the global economy

Butter chicken or bitter chicken?

Bopanna: Long-playing record

The inside story of two U-turns

Topics : Reserve Bank of India BS Opinion Indian Economy US Federal Reserve retail inflation

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 04 2024 | 3:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTim CookIndia vs England 2nd Test Day 1 LIVEITR Filed UpdatesByju | RaveendranBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon