Nvidia's dominance and succession risks expose fragility in the AI boom

The leadership vacuum has also led Wall Street to suddenly focus on a possible financial weakness in Nvidia’s circular sales strategy. The chipmaker has an excellent credit rating and deploys that to help customers who need to raise debt to buy its chips. The Nvidia balance sheet discloses that it has over $108 billion in outstanding credit guarantees resulting from this circular strategy. One high-profile deal involves selling chips to Oracle, which has debt guarantees from Nvidia. Oracle will use those chips to set up data centres that OpenAI will run. The concentration risks are, therefore, evident. Nvidia holds a dominant share in critical market segments and, if it stumbles operationally, there would be slowdowns across broad swathes of the digital economy. If, in addition, financial issues arise with its guarantees and the circular model blows up, the sums involved are big enough to trigger a crisis across global financial markets. To use an oft-abused phrase, Nvidia may genuinely be too big to fail. And yet, history is not on its side.

It operates in the most hi-tech hardware segment, and no company has maintained dominance for too long in that segment. In prior cycles, IBM, Intel and AMD dominated the chip landscape. Nvidia clawed its way up from being a specialist in graphics co-processors to become the dominant player in gaming, and then in AI. (A co-processor is a chip that runs number-intensive calculations, leaving the main processor in a computer free to do other things.) Google is using its internally designed TPUs (tensor processing units) and intends to start selling and leasing them out. China, officially deprived of access to Nvidia technology, is said to be developing alternatives. But there will be a gap in the market until such alternatives are available in industrial quantities. If Nvidia cannot put a succession plan in place, deal with investigations, sell the succession plan to investors, and navigate the circular financing situation, the exit of one man could result in a cascade of disastrous consequences. The AI bubble is currently deflating, with Nvidia being one of the triggers. If the bubble pops instead of reverting gradually to rational valuations, it could lead to substantial volatility in financial markets if not a full-blown crisis.