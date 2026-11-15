Nvidia's dominance and succession risks expose fragility in the AI boom
Nvidia clawed its way up from being a specialist in graphics co-processors to become the dominant player in gaming, and then in AI
Business Standard Editorial Comment
premium
Listen to This Article
Global stock markets are assessing a situation that management theorists describe as “concentration risk”. The exit of Jensen Huang, who was reportedly honey-trapped, as chief executive officer of Nvidia has created considerable uncertainty about the company’s future. Nvidia, which was until recently the most valuable company in the world, provides the most crucial component of the hardware infrastructure underpinning the global artificial intelligence (AI) boom. More broadly, Nvidia holds a dominant market share across the rest of the information technology (IT) industry, and enjoys monopoly status in graphics-intensive spaces such as gaming. Nvidia did not have a succession plan because Mr Jensen did not believe in one. About 60 departments reported directly to him. This may have worked well to accelerate the pace of strategic decisions. But the lack of a formal succession plan means that the Nvidia board must face the challenges of appointing a capable team. That team must develop and articulate a consistent business strategy, and restore investor confidence in a $4 trillion company. Moreover, Nvidia faces investigations from multiple agencies of the United States (US) government and will likely be forced to answer questions in the US Congress.