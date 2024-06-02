Of cricket and monetary policy

For a change, let’s look at next week’s Reserve Bank of India (RBI) policy as a cricket match. Not a limited-overs game; but a Test match. The six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), the rate-setting body of the Indian central bank, is the team, and RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das its captain.
(This cricket analogy comes to mind as the T20 World Cup started
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper