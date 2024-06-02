Of cricket and monetary policy

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das during a press conference after delivering the Monetary Policy Statement, at the RBI headquarters in Mumbai, Friday, April 5, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Only if growth falters will we see a rate cut sooner rather than later. As things stand today, no one will be surprised if the RBI delays the rate cut to December, or even February 2025

For a change, let’s look at next week’s Reserve Bank of India (RBI) policy as a cricket match. Not a limited-overs game; but a Test match. The six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), the rate-setting body of the Indian central bank, is the team, and RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das its captain.

(This cricket analogy comes to mind as the T20 World Cup started