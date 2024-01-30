Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Operating at scale

From the first Budget to today, India's economy has changed, requiring boards to adapt and think on a global scale

budget, bill, parliament bill
Premium

Amit Tandon
5 min read Last Updated : Jan 30 2024 | 9:22 PM IST
Presenting the second Budget of independent India and the first for a full 12-month period in 1948-49, Finance Minister R K Shanmukham Chetty estimated the revenue for the full year to be Rs 256.28 crore, with expenditures at Rs 257.37 crore, leaving him to deal with a deficit of Rs 1.09 crore. The Budget aimed at improving the lives of 340 million Indians.

Today, conservatively, 1,592 listed companies have revenues greater than Rs 256 crore.

Reliance Industries Ltd closed its last financial year with a top line of Rs 9.7 trillion ($118.6 billion). Data from the International Monetary Fund for 2022 showed
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Also Read

Budget 2024: Here are 5 lesser-known facts about the Union Budget of India

Interim Budget 2024: Defence budget under Modi govt from 2014-2023

Interim Budget: All you need to know about the budgets during election year

Budget 2024: Who was first woman to present Budget? Know interesting facts

Budget 2024 Highlights: Parliament's Budget Session to begin on Wednesday

Macro balancing act in 2024

Quite a hell of a ride

Expect no drama in the Budget

Speed dating by Nitish and why the BJP embraced him

Zee: DIIs and unitholders' interests

Topics : Finance minister BS Opinion Union budgets Reliance Industries

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 30 2024 | 9:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Solar Policy 2024Budget 2024 LIVE UpdatesOnePlus 12 Sale TodayInterim Budget 2024 Date & TimeBank of Baroda Q3 ResultsBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon