Partition to Kandahar: India's history comes alive on OTT platforms

Nikkhil Advani’s Freedom at Midnight (SonyLIV), based on Larry Collins and Dominique Lapierre’s eponymous book, is a gripping watch. It takes you through the arguments, the highs and the lows, that took place over the months and years preceding the partition of India. It tells you more clearly than ever why the cleaving of India, however abhorrent it was to our founding fathers, was an imperative by the time India got its freedom. For instance, did you know that riots did not happen because of Partition? They were, in fact, engineered to force both the Indian National Congress and the