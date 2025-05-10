Peace at time of conflict: Op Sindoor sees Oppn shed discord for solidarity

Guns might be blazing on India’s western border. But it is all quiet on the Parliament front. The Opposition demand for a joint session of Parliament to hold the government accountable for intelligence and security failures that led to the Pahalgam killings appears to be on the back burner. Lal Bihari Yadav, leader of the Opposition from the Samajwadi Party in the UP Legislative Council, is no longer saying the Pahalgam terrorist attack may have been “carried out politically”.

Instead, the Opposition is rallying behind the government to a man and pledging full support to Operation Sindoor. The Congress is