Saturday, May 10, 2025 | 01:09 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / Peace at time of conflict: Op Sindoor sees Oppn shed discord for solidarity

Peace at time of conflict: Op Sindoor sees Oppn shed discord for solidarity

Instead, the Opposition is rallying behind the government to a man and pledging full support to Operation Sindoor

war, politics, peace
Premium

The strongest parliamentary criticism of the government was after the disastrous war with China in 1962. | Illustration: Binay sinha

Aditi Phadnis Mumbai
5 min read Last Updated : May 10 2025 | 1:06 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Guns might be blazing on India’s western border. But it is all quiet on the Parliament front. The Opposition demand for a joint session of Parliament to hold the government accountable for intelligence and security failures that led to the Pahalgam killings appears to be on the back burner. Lal Bihari Yadav, leader of the Opposition from the Samajwadi Party in the UP Legislative Council, is no longer saying the Pahalgam terrorist attack may have been “carried out politically”.
 
Instead, the Opposition is rallying behind the government to a man and pledging full support to Operation Sindoor. The Congress is
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : Pahalgam attack Operation Sindoor India-Pakistan conflict Terrorist attack mallikarjun kharge Opposition parties BS Opinion

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon