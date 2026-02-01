Pharma leap: Volume to value-based growth as India targets $500-bn industry
The Budget recognises that innovation must translate into tangible benefits for patients
Satish Reddy
premium
Listen to This Article
The Budget sets out a structural reform-driven roadmap, balancing growth imperatives with social inclusion, and signalling continuity through resilience and innovation. It reflects a clear and deliberate push towards building long-term national capabilities, anchored in infrastructure development, large-scale skilling, advanced manufacturing, and artificial intelligence–driven actions. With a decisive focus on key sectors, the Budget sustains the investment momentum of recent years and strengthens the foundation for sustained economic expansion. Guided by the government’s three core kartavyas (growth, aspirations, and inclusion), the Budget reinforces confidence in India’s medium to long-term growth trajectory.
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : BS Opinion Budget 2026 Pharma industry Union Budget