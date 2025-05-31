Plan B for the planet depends on oversight, not technology alone

Not too long ago, the idea of cooling Earth by bouncing sunlight back into space would have seemed like a fringe fantasy — equal parts sci-fi and geopolitical taboo. These days, it’s inching into the heart of serious climate conversations.

This is no coincidence. Climate forecasts, once laden with caveats, are now sounding more like sirens. The World Meteorological Organization has warned that global temperatures could rise as much as 2°C above pre-industrial levels in the next five years, breaching a climate red line. At that mark, we’re looking at shrinking crop yields, collapsing ecosystems, and more than a third of