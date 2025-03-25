Prepayment penalties: A boon for small firms or a barrier to credit?

A recent draft circular released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) proposes banning foreclosure or prepayment charges on loans to small firms and increasing transparency in disclosures. In this article, I argue that while enhancing transparency is welcome, banning prepayment penalties, though well-intentioned, may ultimately be counterproductive in improving access to credit.

Let us first understand the proposed provisions and the RBI’s likely intentions. The draft circular states that “divergent practices” of lenders concerning foreclosure charges/ prepayment penalties lead to “customer grievances and disputes.” The RBI also appears concerned that lenders include clauses that prevent borrowers from switching