Tuesday, March 25, 2025 | 11:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / Prepayment penalties: A boon for small firms or a barrier to credit?

Prepayment penalties: A boon for small firms or a barrier to credit?

The draft circular states that "divergent practices" of lenders concerning foreclosure charges/ prepayment penalties lead to "customer grievances and disputes"

msme, economic growth
Premium

5 min read Last Updated : Mar 25 2025 | 11:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A recent draft circular released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) proposes banning foreclosure or prepayment charges on loans to small firms and increasing transparency in disclosures. In this article, I argue that while enhancing transparency is welcome, banning prepayment penalties, though well-intentioned, may ultimately be counterproductive in improving access to credit.
  Let us first understand the proposed provisions and the RBI’s likely intentions. The draft circular states that “divergent practices” of lenders concerning foreclosure charges/ prepayment penalties lead to “customer grievances and disputes.” The RBI also appears concerned that lenders include clauses that prevent borrowers from switching
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : BS Opinion MSME Mid cap small cap RBI

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon