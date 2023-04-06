Pricing weapon in FMCG marketing

“No. I don’t think we will be launching toothpaste. Nathi,” said Karsanbhai Patel.
Our agency team had worked on the corporate brand campaign for Nirma and “Better Product. Better Value. Better Living” was the tag line that the company carried for many years. After the IPO was completed, our team was keen on exploring other opportunities with Nirma Ltd. In the process of a discussion with Patel, we discovered that Nirma was looking at other products like shampoos and toothpaste (Nirma washing powder, Nirma detergent cake and Nirma beauty soap were all best sellers then). We were asked to evaluate their toothpaste. Armed with a few dozen tubes of toothpaste we got back to Mumbai wondering if consumers would be ready to buy toothpaste with the same brand name as an economical yellow washing powder.
The agency account planning team got into action in full earnest. They decided to avoid big cities but
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or