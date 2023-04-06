Pricing weapon in FMCG marketing

The agency account planning team got into action in full earnest. They decided to avoid big cities but

Our agency team had worked on the corporate brand campaign for Nirma and “Better Product. Better Value. Better Living” was the tag line that the company carried for many years. After the IPO was completed, our team was keen on exploring other opportunities with Nirma Ltd. In the process of a discussion with Patel, we discovered that Nirma was looking at other products like shampoos and toothpaste (Nirma washing powder, Nirma detergent cake and Nirma beauty soap were all best sellers then). We were asked to evaluate their toothpaste. Armed with a few dozen tubes of toothpaste we got back to Mumbai wondering if consumers would be ready to buy toothpaste with the same brand name as an economical yellow washing powder.