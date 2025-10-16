Thursday, October 16, 2025 | 11:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / Project choice key for Urban Challenge Fund and future of Indian cities

Project choice key for Urban Challenge Fund and future of Indian cities

Closely linked to real estate redevelopment is mobility, and the UCF's transport projects should complement rather than duplicate existing corridors

urban crisis response India, World Habitat Day, pollution, flooding, urban planning, Smart Cities Mission, AMRUT, NCAP, Janbhagidari, city governance, sustainable development
premium

The UCF’s three pillars — “cities as growth hubs”, “creative redevelopment”, and “water and sanitation systems” — signal bold intent. (Photo: Website/ United Nations)

Vinayak Chatterjee
5 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 11:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s new ₹1 trillion Urban Challenge Fund (UCF) was announced in the Budget in February and is set to be operationalised. It marks a fundamental shift in the Centre’s role in urban financing — from an allocative model to a “challenge fund” format. The UCF offers 25 per cent of project costs on the condition that cities raise at least 50 per cent through public-private partnerships (PPPs) in the form of bonds, debt, or private equity. Therefore, cities will need a new playbook for project selection. 
The contribution of PPP to urban projects has historically been
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : BS Opinion urban development urban modernity
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon