Stock Market LIVE: D-St set for muted open; Asian peers gain; Siemens, Dr Reddy's, Cello in focus
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates: The GIFT Nifty was down 7 points, or 0.04 per cent, at 25,989, as of 8:25 AM
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market LIVE today, Tuesday, November 25, 2025: The Indian equity market is set for a muted start on Tuesday's session, even as global cues remain buoyant.
The GIFT Nifty was down 7 points, or 0.04 per cent, at 25,989, as of 8:25 AM
Equity markets in Asia advanced on Tuesday, tracking a rebound in Wall Street’s tech stocks amid growing expectations of a US Federal Reserve rate cut. Japan's Nikkei 225 (up 0.65 per cent) and South Korea's Kospi (up 0.75 per cent) led the gains in the Asian pack.
Overnight, the S&P 500 index on Wall Street posted its best day in six weeks, while the markets rallied on rate cut optimism. Money markets are pricing in a more than 70 per cent chance of a Fed rate cut in December, according to Bloomberg. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq indices closed 1.55 per cent and 2.69 per cent higher, respectively.
Back home, on Monday, the BSE Sensex settled 331.21 points or 0.39 per cent lower at 84,900.71, while the Nifty50 fell 108.65 points or 0.42 per cent to end at 25,959.50.
Nifty levels to watch
The Nifty is once again testing the same multi-month rising trendline that has rejected every breakout attempt over the last six months, according to Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money. "As long as Nifty holds above 25,900, the broader texture remains constructive, with the next key slope support sitting near 25,750. Only a decisive close above 26,150–26,180 will validate a breakout and open the path toward 26,250 and 26,350."
IPOs to watch
In the mainboard space, the initial public offering of Sudeep Pharma Ltd. will close on Tuesday. The ₹8,000 crore IPO was subscribed over 5 times on its second day of bidding. There are no active issues in the SME segment.
8:43 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: UBS initiates 'Buy' on Shaily Engineering Plastics; sees 60% upside
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Global brokerage UBS has initiated coverage on Shaily Engineering Plastics shares with a ‘Buy’ rating and a target price of ₹4,000 per share, implying 60.2 per cent upside from Monday’s close of ₹2,496.75. The brokerage believes the market is underestimating Shaily’s capabilities and multiple growth drivers across its business segments. READ MORE
8:37 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Citi India nears $1 billion in asset-backed securities amid rising demand
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Citigroup Inc.’s India unit has more than doubled its asset-backed securities book to nearly $1 billion in the last two years, ahead of schedule for a goal it set for itself in February.
The bank will buy pools of loans primarily in the form of asset-backed securities, known locally as pass through certificates. One of the dominant buyers of securitized debt in India, Citi has sought to grow its book in an effort to boost liquidity and entice more investors to the market. READ MORE
8:31 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Dividend, bonus-issue alert! Keep an eye on these 3 stocks to reap benefits
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Shares of HDFC Asset Management Company (HDFC AMC), Power Finance Corporation (PFC), and Shyamkamal Investments are set to remain in focus during today’s trading session following key corporate announcements. Among them, HDFC AMC will attract attention as the company has announced a bonus issue for its shareholders, while PFC and Shyamkamal Investments have declared dividends for their eligible shareholders. READ MORE
8:25 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Mutual funds step up new stock additions even as inflows slow down
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Fund houses are adding new stocks to their portfolios faster than they did in over a year, even as inflows slow down. Mutual funds (MFs) added 164 new stocks across asset managers over the last one year. This reflects a 15.2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise, the fastest since July 2024. READ MORE
8:14 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Siemens Energy, Dr Reddy's, Cello among stocks to watch
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian markets are likely to see a flat start on Tuesday despite firm global cues. Dr. Reddy's Labs, Siemens Energy, HUDCO, Sunteck Realty and other stocks will remain in focus; here's why
8:05 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: IT stocks set for AI-led revival, says Motilal Oswal
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Analysts at Motilal Oswal expect an AI-driven turnaround in India's IT sector, with Infosys and HCL Tech positioned to benefit as enterprises shift from AI infrastructure to large-scale deployment. READ MORE
7:59 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Consumption stocks yet to fully price GST 2.0 boost
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The long-awaited Goods and Services Tax overhaul (GST 2.0) may have lifted industry sentiment, but consumption stocks are yet to fully price in the impact even after two months of the new rates becoming applicable, analysts said, as transitional hiccups and prolonged monsoon clouded September quarter (Q2-FY26) earnings. READ MORE
7:55 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty 50 companies' profit growth at 12-quarter low
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The slowdown in corporate India’s growth and earnings cycle appears to have weighed more heavily on frontline and largecap companies than on their smaller peers.
The combined net profit (adjusted for exceptional gains and losses) of Nifty 50 companies rose just 1.2 per cent in the September 2025 quarter, its weakest expansion in 12 quarters. READ MORE
7:40 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers!
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's LIVE stock market blog.
Topics : Share Market Today MARKET LIVE stock market investing S&P BSE Sensex Nifty50 SME IPOs IPOs US markets Asian Shares Wall Street rises FIIs Markets Sensex Nifty Gift Nifty
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Nov 25 2025 | 7:52 AM IST