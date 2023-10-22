Protectionism diverts attention from enhancing industry competitiveness

Many faces of OMO

Curbing one's competitive streak can be rewarding

How to loot the PSBs

Behind the 'Global South'

Microsoft launches Surface Laptop Go 3 in India, price starts at Rs 80,999

Laptop import curbs lift EMS stocks but analysts warn of jumping the gun

From the beginning of next month, the imports of laptops, tablets, all-in-one personal computers, ultra small form factor computers and servers falling under HSN 8471 would be allowed for most commercial purposes only against import authorisations for restricted items issued by the government. Top government officials have assured that import authorisations for such items will be issued on automatic basis against applications filed online but the criteria that will be adopted for grant of such authorisations are yet to be

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com