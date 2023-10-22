Protectionism diverts attention from enhancing industry competitiveness

www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
From the beginning of next month, the imports of laptops, tablets, all-in-one personal computers, ultra small form factor computers and servers falling under HSN 8471 would be allowed for most commercial purposes only against import authorisations for restricted items issued by the government. Top government officials have assured that import authorisations for such items will be issued on automatic basis against applications filed online but the criteria that will be adopted for grant of such authorisations are yet to be