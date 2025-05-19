Quality control & judicious policy: Balance standards with strategy

India is on a path of increasing openness in its markets, and this heralds the start of a far more confident, less reactive, and more proactive import policy regime. This change in gear appears to have occurred sometime last year but has since been gathering momentum through the previous Budget and now with the various possible free-trade agreements (FTAs).

As is evident, there is a bully in town that Indian industry needs to be protected against. But as every parent knows, there is such a thing as too much protection. The child also needs to be left alone in the