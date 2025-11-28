Raspberry to Banana: How a group of women officers' jugaad changed WW-II

The Second World War (WW-II) led to huge advances in weaponry as well as the development of antibiotics, chemotherapy, radar, sonar, plastics, and other things. But one key battle was won by what we may call “jugaad” rather than technological superiority.

This was the long-running Battle of the Atlantic, which lasted from 1939-1945 — the entire length of WW-II. The equation was simple. Britain was deficient in food, oil, and other raw materials, and had to import from the United States. That meant convoys of merchant ships across the Atlantic. German submarines would attack