RBI brings early Christmas: Room left for another 25-bps rate cut

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Sanjay Malhotra has played Santa and brought an early Christmas to India.

After maintaining the status quo in August and October, the RBI cut the policy repo rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 5.25 per cent on Friday. The decision by the six-member monetary policy committee, the rate-setting body of the Indian central bank, at the last policy meeting of calendar year 2025, was unanimous. The stance of the policy remains unchanged – “neutral”. One bps is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

The RBI has