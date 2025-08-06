Decision to hold rates appropriate and prudent, MPC unanimity a surprise

The decision of the central bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) to keep rates unchanged was unsurprising for many because it was a close call. However, the rates market was disappointed on two counts. First, it was the unanimity of the decision. A vote split was expected, with the anticipation that a few external members would be in favour of a cut owing to a subdued inflation trajectory. But all six members voted to keep the rates on hold and maintain a “neutral” stance. And second, there was robust commentary on the growth outlook, despite mixed growth signals, and a relatively