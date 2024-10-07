Business Standard
Home / Opinion / Columns / RBI monetary policy preview: Expecting more nimble and prudent guidance

RBI monetary policy preview: Expecting more nimble and prudent guidance

CPI-based inflation is expected to broadly align near the RBI's projection of 4.5% in 2024-25, despite perishable food price shock due to repeated weather aberrations

retail inflation
Premium

Siddhartha Sanyal
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2024 | 11:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A complex global backdrop

Global macro and policy backdrop remains complicated, often driven by idiosyncratic factors. For instance, the US Fed lowered the Fed Funds Rate by 50 basis points (bps) in September, the first rate cut in over four years, amid continued softening in inflation, while US growth and labour market display mixed trends. In contrast, China’s recent large monetary stimulus was triggered by a surge in fears of a major economic downturn, even though it is far from clear whether such stimulus will indeed support the real economy or will end up boosting financial markets only.

Geopolitical
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : Inflation BS Opinion CPI Inflation economic growth

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon