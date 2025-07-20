RBI's intent to close outstanding EDPMS entries deserves praise

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has put out a draft direction for closure of shipping bills in the export data processing and monitoring system (EDPMS) and called for feedback from the stakeholders before this month-end.

The RBI introduced the EDPMS to monitor the realisation of export proceeds in February 2014. Later, the flow of shipping bills from the Customs was automated through Indian Customs Electronic Data Interchange Gateway (ICEGATE). From January, 2022, data from Express Cargo Clearance System (ECCS) also started flowing into the EDPMS.

Further, postal exports bill data also started flowing into EDPMS from January, 2025. Over