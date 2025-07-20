Sunday, July 20, 2025 | 11:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / RBI's intent to close outstanding EDPMS entries deserves praise

RBI's intent to close outstanding EDPMS entries deserves praise

The RBI introduced the EDPMS to monitor the realisation of export proceeds in February 2014

RBI, Reserve Bank of India
premium

The RBI should also consider whether it is worthwhile policing each and every import and export transaction for payment or receipt (Photo: Reuters)

TNC Rajagopalan
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2025 | 11:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has put out a draft direction for closure of shipping bills in the export data processing and monitoring system (EDPMS) and called for feedback from the stakeholders before this month-end.
 
The RBI introduced the EDPMS to monitor the realisation of export proceeds in February 2014. Later, the flow of shipping bills from the Customs was automated through Indian Customs Electronic Data Interchange Gateway (ICEGATE). From January, 2022, data from Express Cargo Clearance System (ECCS) also started flowing into the EDPMS. 
 
Further, postal exports bill data also started flowing into EDPMS from January, 2025. Over
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : Reserve Bank of India BS Opinion RBI
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon