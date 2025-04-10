RBI's MPC slashes repo rate once again, raises hope for more such cuts

The monetary policy committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) unanimously reduced the policy repo rate by another 25 basis points (bps) in its three-day meeting ended April 9 — in its second successive 25-bp cut. While a lowering of the rate was widely expected, the unanimous change in stance from ‘neutral’ to ‘accommodative’ took us by surprise. After all, as recently as in the February 7 policy meeting, the RBI governor had justified keeping a ‘neutral’ stance on account of excessive volatility in global financial markets, and global trade uncertainties. Given that such uncertainties had only heightened