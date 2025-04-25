Reborn, but ethically torn: The real debate behind de-extinction

They look like escapees from Jurassic World — or better yet, Game of Thrones. Romulus, Remus, and Khaleesi aren’t your average pampered pups. They're the modern reincarnations, at least in silhouette, of the dire wolf or Canis dirus: A burly, heavy-jawed predator that ruled Ice Age landscapes over 10,000 years ago.

Now, thanks to ancient DNA and advanced bioengineering, researchers at Colossal Biosciences -- a US-based startup calling itself a “de-extinction company” —have achieved the extraordinary by resurrecting something uncannily close to the long-lost beast.

The story begins underground. Fossils unearthed from tar pits -- a 13,000-year-old tooth, a 72,000-year-old