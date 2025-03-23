Sunday, March 23, 2025 | 09:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / Regulators must adapt as technology changes the insurance landscape

Regulators must adapt as technology changes the insurance landscape

Companies are using insurance technology, or insurtech, to prevent fraud, process claims promptly, and offer personalised services to customers

insurance
Premium

Shailaja Lall
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 23 2025 | 9:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Insurance is changing as companies use artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), and blockchain. With the emergence of such technological innovations in the insurance value chain, regulators have to manage new questions and challenges.
Over the years, consumer needs have evolved rapidly. Distribution channels have become digitalised and IoT, a network of interrelated devices that connect and exchange data, is shaping how risk is underwritten. The insurance industry is being increasingly disrupted in its traditional models in these ways: 
AI: It enhances decision-making and personalises customer interactions. For instance, AI-powered chatbots provide instant customer support and expedite claims processing. Machine-learning
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : Artificial intelligence BS Opinion finance sector IoT

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon