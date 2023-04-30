Reinvent tiger conservation

The year 2023 marks 50 years of Project Tiger, India’s flagship programme to protect its flagship species. In 2005, I chaired a tiger task force with fellow conservationists as its members to review what had gone wrong in the Sariska tiger sanctuary, which had lost all its tigers. Our report, “Joining the Dots”, put forward the agenda for tiger conservation. It was not well received in the close-knit “tiger” community, as it was seen to be more human-centric than conservationist.
Much water has flowed under the bridge since we submitted the report to then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. Much has been done to follow up on its recommendations. The tiger census methodology has changed from tracking pugmarks to scientific estimation using camera traps; the National Tiger Conservation Authority and Wildlife Crime Bureau have been established with much enhanced budgets; new protocols for management and protection have been laid down; and re
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or