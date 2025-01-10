Removing fact-checks on social media risks losing a vital harm filter

The Enron Egg has been viral on social media for a while. This white egg-shaped tabletop device is touted as a micronuclear reactor that can power a home for 10 years.

It’s fake, of course. After Enron went bankrupt, its name and logo were purchased by a content creator who specialises in satire, and clearly says so. The device was “launched” by Connor Gaydos, chief executive officer of the new Enron. Mr Gaydos is also the co-author of Birds Aren’t Real, a book that debunks online conspiracy theories.

The name itself triggers doubt since Enron suffered a spectacular bankruptcy. A