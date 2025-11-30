Retirement income: Systematic withdrawals now win over dividends

I was talking to our client Austin about deploying his retirement corpus. One of our key recommendations was to invest ₹5 crore in the growth option of a balanced fund and systematically withdraw an inflation-adjusted ₹2.5 lakh a month (₹30 lakh in the first year) over the next three decades. Austin understood the risks of using an equity-oriented balanced fund and was comfortable with the withdrawal plan. But he was clear that he preferred the dividend option. His worry was that withdrawing through a systematic withdrawal plan (SWP) in the growth option might, during weaker market phases, eat