Sunday, November 30, 2025 | 09:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / Retirement income: Systematic withdrawals now win over dividends

Retirement income: Systematic withdrawals now win over dividends

An investor's instinct to live off 'income' and not 'touch capital' is a common bias. Understanding it can lead to better, more tax-efficient withdrawal strategies

Retirement Plan, Retirement, Pension
premium

In his preference for the dividend option, Austin was expressing an old investor instinct. Behavioural economists Hersh Shefrin and Meir Statman described this in their classic 1984 paper on why investors prefer cash dividends. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Harsh Roongta
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2025 | 9:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

I was talking to our client Austin about deploying his retirement corpus. One of our key recommendations was to invest ₹5 crore in the growth option of a balanced fund and systematically withdraw an inflation-adjusted ₹2.5 lakh a month (₹30 lakh in the first year) over the next three decades. Austin understood the risks of using an equity-oriented balanced fund and was comfortable with the withdrawal plan. But he was clear that he preferred the dividend option. His worry was that withdrawing through a systematic withdrawal plan (SWP) in the growth option might, during weaker market phases, eat
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : BS Opinion retirement post-retirement life
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon