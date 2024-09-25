Business Standard
Home / Opinion / Columns / Semiconductor fab plant pact: A booster for India-US defence tech ties

Semiconductor fab plant pact: A booster for India-US defence tech ties

While New Delhi must be mindful of export restrictions, the US-India semiconductor accord marks a major shift in the US's high-technology strategy

semiconductor
Premium

Harsh V PantKartik Bommakanti
5 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2024 | 10:46 PM IST
In a significant milestone, the United States and India reached an agreement to establish a semiconductor plant in India that will cater to national security and defence. As a Quad member whose interests largely align with the US, India makes for a compelling partner in the face of China’s emergence as a major geostrategic threat and technological challenge.

More specifically, this latest agreement is the result of an initiative between Bharat Semi, 3rdiTech, and the United States Space Force (USSF). Critical materials essential for semiconductor development and manufacturing — such as infrared, gallium nitride, and silicon carbide
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon