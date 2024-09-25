Semiconductor fab plant pact: A booster for India-US defence tech ties

In a significant milestone, the United States and India reached an agreement to establish a semiconductor plant in India that will cater to national security and defence. As a Quad member whose interests largely align with the US, India makes for a compelling partner in the face of China’s emergence as a major geostrategic threat and technological challenge.

More specifically, this latest agreement is the result of an initiative between Bharat Semi, 3rdiTech, and the United States Space Force (USSF). Critical materials essential for semiconductor development and manufacturing — such as infrared, gallium nitride, and silicon carbide