Services sector's informal trap: What's holding back formal job growth?

A recent NITI Aayog report on employment trends in India’s services sector has put the spotlight on the evolution of jobs in this key area that accounts for the largest share of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP). The report highlights the role of the services sector in employment generation in the country, with its share in total employment rising from 26.9 per cent in 2011-12 to 29.7 per cent in 2023-24. It examines the profile of employment across seven dimensions: Spatial distribution, gender participation, employment type, age profile, education, informality, and earnings. These profiles are used to