Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Seven months of one-sided war

The support for Israel in Europe and the US is not as unshakable as it may seem

Gaza conflict, Hamas, Israel, Palestine
Premium

Mihir S Sharma
4 min read Last Updated : May 03 2024 | 10:30 PM IST
After Hamas’ vicious and bloody terrorist attack on October 7 last year, three things seemed inevitable. First, it seemed likely that Israeli society would react as most societies have when faced with terrorist brutality: By lashing out unthinkingly. Second, that public and political support for Israel, particularly in the West, would be solidified. And third, that West Asia’s moves towards stability and regional integration for a decade would be decisively upturned.

Of these three, only about one and a half have played out as expected.

On the first: Israeli society, already far more radicalised than it was a few decades ago during
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : BS Opinion Israel-Palestine Hamas

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 03 2024 | 10:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVETop Hottest Cities in IndiaAdani Group | SEBIKL Sharma | AmethiIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon