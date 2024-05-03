Seven months of one-sided war

After Hamas’ vicious and bloody terrorist attack on October 7 last year, three things seemed inevitable. First, it seemed likely that Israeli society would react as most societies have when faced with terrorist brutality: By lashing out unthinkingly. Second, that public and political support for Israel, particularly in the West, would be solidified. And third, that West Asia’s moves towards stability and regional integration for a decade would be decisively upturned.

Of these three, only about one and a half have played out as expected.

On the first: Israeli society, already far more radicalised than it was a few decades ago during