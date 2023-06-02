Shadows on sweet spot: Manufacturing grew the least among sectors in FY23

In this section

India sourcing: From hurdle to ambition

Coordinating in the battlefield

Is Apple's focus on India as momentous as Suzuki's entry 40 yrs ago?

India's demographic dividend: More talked about than actually encashed

What critics of the govt miss: Not much is lost if the PLI scheme fails

A sustainable growth rate: At what level will India have no output gap?

India as 'developed country' by 2047: Attainable goal, or chimera?

Nine Indian states among 50 most vulnerable regions due to climate change

GDP preview: Why is India likely to retain fastest-growing economy tag

Q3 GDP numbers: Taking a look at some high-frequency indicators

Per capita GDP for Bangladesh higher than India till 2022, says IMF

Why climate change makes GDP unsuitable for measuring economic churn

India's economic growth numbers for the January-March quarter and for the full fiscal year 2022-23 have come as pleasant surprises, being better than almost all forecasts (including this writer's). Notably, at its meeting last December, the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) monetary policy committee (MPC) had expected growth in the January-March quarter to come in at 4.2 per cent. Instead, it has turned out to be almost an order of magnitude higher, at 6.1 per cent.

Growth for the full year has therefore been better than expected. The MPC's assessment then had been 6.8 per cent. The reality turns out to be 7.2 per cent. For good measure, inflation has also dipped faster than expected, and is below 5 per cent — which the MPC had not thought would happen in all of 2023-24. With the fiscal deficit on a downward curve, and the external account balance in comfort zone, the economy gives every appearance of being in a sweet spot.

Your browser does not support the audio element.

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com