Shares for social good: How India's wealth boom can drive philanthropy

Over the last decade, India has experienced one of the fastest surges in wealth creation globally. The market capitalisation of Indian listed companies has jumped more than six-fold — from about ₹70 trillion in 2014 to over ₹440 trillion in 2025 — propelled by entrepreneurship, innovation, and global investor confidence. India today is the fourth-largest equity market globally, behind only the United States, China, and Japan.

The M3M Hurun India Rich List 2025 identifies 1,319 individuals with net worths above ₹1,000 crore (ultra-high net worth individuals, or UHNIs) — up from 229 a decade ago.