Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Shipping to shopping, AI is making food safe

AI's application in food and beverage is a market worth $9.68 bn and it is expected to reach $48.99 bn by 2029

Shipping to shopping, AI is making food safe
Premium

The FDA’s approach has an impact not just for domestic producers in the US, but also for global companies that export to North America

Pranjal Sharma
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2024 | 9:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Concerns about food safety rise periodically as more information about the impact of chemicals is revealed. Food is at risk of contamination, from the time of farming to processing, shipping, storage and delivery at retail. 

In recent years, artificial intelligence (AI) has helped food producers respond to rising concerns about what consumers eat. 

The United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has been supporting the use of technology for safer consumption. “The ultimate goal is to have end-to-end traceability throughout the food system, with firms voluntarily adopting tracing technologies. Harmonising tracing activities to support interoperability is a priority, as is finding solutions
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : Artificial intelligence BS Opinion Technology food and beverages

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 28 2024 | 9:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEEVM-VVPAT VerificationTikTok | ByteDanceTech Mahindra Q4 ResultsIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon