Shipping to shopping, AI is making food safe

The FDA’s approach has an impact not just for domestic producers in the US, but also for global companies that export to North America

Concerns about food safety rise periodically as more information about the impact of chemicals is revealed. Food is at risk of contamination, from the time of farming to processing, shipping, storage and delivery at retail.

In recent years, artificial intelligence (AI) has helped food producers respond to rising concerns about what consumers eat.

The United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has been supporting the use of technology for safer consumption. “The ultimate goal is to have end-to-end traceability throughout the food system, with firms voluntarily adopting tracing technologies. Harmonising tracing activities to support interoperability is a priority, as is finding solutions