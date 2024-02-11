Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Simplifying nominations can boost financialisation

The Securities and Exchange Board of India's (Sebi) recent consultation paper aimed at overhauling nomination facilities for mutual funds and securities in demat accounts seeks to rectify such issues

Nomination, Nomination form
Premium

Harsh Roongta
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 11 2024 | 11:48 PM IST
Makarand possessed a substantial portfolio of publicly listed shares in his demat account, with his daughter designated as the nominee. He unfortunately passed away during a trip abroad. His daughter submitted the required forms along with a notarised death certificate (in English and issued by the country where Makarand passed away). The concerned officials, however, insisted that the death certificate be counter-signed by the Indian embassy in the concerned country before the shares could be transferred. This insistence on self-made rules, which were contrary to regulations, caused significant distress to the daughter.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi) recent
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Also Read

Better risk-reward, FPI flows augur well for LargeCap MFs in 2024: Analysts

Investors pick arbitrage funds as a tax-efficient substitute for liquid funds

Why are MFs launching small-cap funds when their valuations seem too high?

Top stock additions and reductions by mutual funds in last three months

MF strategy: Is there a good time to buy or sell actively managed funds?

Downside risks to growth persist

Updating India's rituals

Regulations to climate risk: Managing challenges in a complex banking world

How about a White Paper on Vision 2047?

What's in store for 'India's most sincere bank'?

Topics : SEBI Personal Finance Guide to Personal Finance Mutual Funds

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 11 2024 | 11:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayArticle 370 TrailerLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayBharat Ratna AwardHappy Chocolate Day 2024Zomato Share PriceICC U19 World Cup 2024 FinalBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon