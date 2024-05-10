Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Soon, a Japanese Empress?

Amid shirking male heirs, Japanese are opening up to the idea of a reigning Empress. Yet change may be decades away

Japan, Emperor Naruhito, Empress Masako, Tokyo,
Premium

In this Dec. 12, 2019, photo released by Imperial Household Agency of Japan, Japan's Emperor Naruhito, seated third from left, and Empress Masako, seated third from right, pose with their family members for a family photo session for the New Year

Sandeep Goyal
4 min read Last Updated : May 10 2024 | 11:19 PM IST
A total of 90 per cent of respondents in a recent Kyodo News poll said they would support the idea of a reigning Empress of Japan. A big change from past years.

The results of the survey, conducted in March and April ahead of the fifth anniversary of Emperor Naruhito’s ascension to the throne, clearly show that the majority of the Japanese public approves of expanding the right to rule to women, given that the imperial succession is currently limited to men from the paternal line. Japan’s imperial family has been struggling with a shrinking number of male heirs, and that
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : BS Opinion Japan

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 10 2024 | 11:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEAkshaya Tritiya 2024Gold prices on Akshaya TritiyaArvind Kejriwal Interim BailIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon