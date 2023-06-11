Steller show by banks, but will it continue?

Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
An early June Business Standard report mentioned a sharp slowdown in India Inc’s earnings in FY23. The combined net profits of 823 non-BFSI (banking, financial services and insurance) companies — part of BSE 500, BSE Mid-cap and BSE Small Cap indices — dropped 8.9 per cent in the year. The report cited the normalisation of corporation margins from their abnormally high level of FY22 and FY21 as the main reason for this.
The banking sector, in contrast, has never had it this good. The combined net profits of 32 listed private and public sector banks (PSBs) are up 40.56 per cent in FY23 to close to Rs 2.29 trillion. Both sets of banks have crossed the Rs 1-trillion mark in recording net profits — Rs 1.24 trillion for private banks and Rs 1.05 trillion for PSBs.
Quite a few banks have recorded their highest-ever net profits. The nation’s largest lender, State Bank of India (SBI), is one of them. It has posted a n
