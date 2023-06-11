Steller show by banks, but will it continue?

Quite a few banks have recorded their highest-ever net profits. The nation’s largest lender, State Bank of India (SBI), is one of them. It has posted a n

The banking sector, in contrast, has never had it this good. The combined net profits of 32 listed private and public sector banks (PSBs) are up 40.56 per cent in FY23 to close to Rs 2.29 trillion. Both sets of banks have crossed the Rs 1-trillion mark in recording net profits — Rs 1.24 trillion for private banks and Rs 1.05 trillion for PSBs.