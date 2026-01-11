Surprising overreach by the US, BCCI puts power and restraint to the test

In the early hours of January 3, an elite unit of the US Army conducted a swift operation in Venezuela that resulted in the capture of President Nicolás Maduro, who was taken to New York to face trial on charges relating to terrorism and narcotics trafficking. President Donald Trump stated that his administration plans to manage Venezuela’s transition, secure between 30 and 50 million barrels of oil, and invest enough to revive its oil industry. He later warned Colombia of serious consequences for condemning the US military action, threatened to acquire Greenland through inducements or force, and cautioned Iran against harsh action on anti-government protesters. Meanwhile, the US Coast Guard seized five tankers suspected of carrying Russian or Venezuelan oil. While few countries openly condemned Washington, Russia fired a hypersonic missile towards Kyiv, signalling its own military capability.

The Trump administration has also decided to exit 66 international organisations, including the United Nations Trade and Development (Unctad) and the India-led International Solar Alliance, arguing that they no longer serve US interests. Some countries have assured these bodies of continued support, but uncertainty remains over how many more institutions may face similar treatment. President Trump has backed a bill to be introduced in the US Congress proposing tariffs of up to 500 per cent on goods from countries buying Russian oil. Later, the US Commerce Secretary, Howard Lutnick, said that the US-India trade deal did not go through because Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not speak with President Trump — a claim the Indian government denied.

Taken together, these developments suggest a growing disregard for established global rules and institutions. Yet the impulse to overstep boundaries is not limited to superpowers. In India, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) asked one of the franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL) to drop a Bangladeshi cricketer from its team, reportedly to respect domestic sentiments over communal attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh. The decision triggered a ban on the telecast of IPL matches in Bangladesh and demands to shift that country’s T20 World Cup matches outside India. Some private entities in India also hinted at withdrawing sponsorships of Bangladeshi cricketers. The ramifications of these actions can extend far beyond cricket.

The BCCI is an economic superpower in the world of cricket, and with great power comes great responsibility. India’s relations with Bangladesh have already been strained since the ouster of Sheikh Hasina from power in 2024. Last year, both countries took restrictive trade measures, including curbs at certain land borders, raising costs for businesses. At about $11.485 billion, Bangladesh remains the eighth-largest destination for India’s exports. The BCCI should let the Indian government deal with the political matters and stay focused on its mandate to promote cricket. International sports exist to recognize excellence and bring people across borders closer. In South Asia, cricket touches most individuals. It should be used to build bridges, not harden attitudes.