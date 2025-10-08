Swadeshi is passe - Indian businesses must learn to compete or fail

WhatsApp uncles have been out in force after the Prime Minister’s clarion calls to buy swadeshi. Sorry, maybe we should call them Arattai uncles after a domestically developed messaging and calling app that they are urging on members of WhatsApp groups. The reaction of the other members of one group is telling:

WhatsApp/Arattai Uncle — out of the blue: “Hello All, can we shift this group from WhatsApp to Arattai. Thanks.”

Respondent 1: GOOD (preceded by a large thumbs up emoji)

Respondent 2: What are the benefits!