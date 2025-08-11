Tapping the frequent flyers: How Jet Airways set the standard in 1994

With Indians constantly on the move, hotel chains are deploying a common strategy: tap into the growing number of frequent air travellers,” said a story in this newspaper (Business Standard, July 28, 2025).

The concept of frequent-flyer programme (FFP) was pioneered by American Airlines with its AAdvantage Frequent Flyer programme, launched in May 1981. In India, we had Air India jumping on the bandwagon in 1994. As far as I am concerned, it was Jet Airways that set the standard. While most FFPs focused on providing free miles to be redeemed for future travel, Jet Airways did a lot