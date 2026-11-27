This article is replete with global business examples, reflecting that concerns are real, and not retired directors’ emotions. Tata Trusts and Tata Sons must converge regarding an IPO. Harmony does not require sameness and can be achieved even without complete convergence.

The idea that a company possesses a soul (spirit/culture) is quite Indian, distinct from a transactional perspective. A corporate soul is mauled by a traumatic shock. Whether Tata Sons should do an IPO is of supreme concern to retired and senior Tata employees. The organisation should do an internal survey to assess opinion on whether an IPO could diminish “Tataness”, especially under compulsion.

My enquiry among retirees and senior Tata employees suggests deep concern about mandatory listing. They have fears that their “spiritual holding company” will be hurt. They have observed the behaviour and values of leaders when the firm had acted well beyond what the law required. The firm’s responses had emanated from its soul rather than the laws. These senior employees now find the idea of an IPO as unacceptable — quite a red flag, not to be ignored!

Soul, spirit, and culture are nurtured by leaders’ behaviour when confronted with a dharma sankat (dilemma). For example, in 1922, when Dorabji Tata raised money, placing his wife’s Jubilee Diamond as collateral to pay Tisco (now Tata Steel) workers; in the 1940s, when J R D Tata would not close down a loss-making Mithapur factory of Tata Chemicals because “where Tata goes, it raises the hopes of people in the community”; in 2001, when Ratan Tata assured repayment to every Tata Finance investor after an unfortunate fraud. All these examples cost Tata Sons some reputation and lots of money. It is worth reflecting whether Tata Sons could act consistently in the same way if it is a listed company in the future. The requirements of its other shareholders would influence the decision.

The soul also manifests in non-financial ways — humane ways when unforeseen calamities hit a Tata company: How JRD visited every affected family in the unfortunate fire in Jamshedpur in 1989; how Ratan Tata visited every injured person at hospital after the 2008 terror attack; how N Chandrasekaran and Noel Tata visited the accident site after the Air India crash at Ahmedabad last year.

Modern techniques of risk analyses do not evaluate the effect of frayed employee feelings. Companies are “live” entities. Reactions to a collective slight can create uncontrollable waves of turmoil and uncertainty. Remember the merger of Jet Airways and Sahara? Remember the Essar group’s failed takeover of Tamil Nadu Mercantile Bank, creating enormous angst among the Nadar community? You want more evidence that the corporate soul can be damaged in the eyes of the employees? Here goes, not surprisingly most of them from the Anglo-American world.

Messing with the soul: When a mission-driven SAIC (Science Applications International Corporation), deeply committed to employee ownership, did an IPO in 2013, Robert Beyster, the founder, lost his mission. When mission-driven Ventura was taken over in 2021 by PMI (Phillip Morris International), a lung-health company quite ridiculously got absorbed into a cigarette company.

Imperial Chemical Industries (ICI) was founded in 1926. It believed it was a national institution and behaved as such. For all those years, ICI flourished. Sixty years later, with Anglo-American ideas on the primacy of shareholder capitalism, management came under pressure to improve quarterly performance and increase margins and cash generation. ICI gradually moved from “what technologies should we invent for the future” to “which businesses generate the highest returns today?” Its soul was damaged. ICI does not exist any longer.

“How Johnson & Johnson (J&J) nearly lost its soul” is a story associated with the legendary chief executive officer James Burke. By 1980, Burke believed that J&J was fast becoming a financially driven firm. He deeply desired the firm to course-correct to Robert Wood’s “Our Credo”, crafted in 1943. In 1982, when the Tylenol crisis gripped J&J, Burke acted in accordance with “Our Credo” of 1943: Recall all the 31 million bottles of stock and incur massive losses. The crisis demonstrated how character survived in J&J.

Daimler-Benz merged with Chrysler in 1998. Officially described as a “merger of equals”, many Chrysler employees soon realised that Daimler was running the combined company. Differences in German and American management styles created friction. Over a few years, senior Chrysler leaders left, particularly as the expected synergies failed to materialise. Daimler eventually sold Chrysler in 2007 in desperation. It was tumultuous for employees and shareholders while the merchant bankers counted their spoils.

AOL merged with Time Warner in 2001. Time Warner managers resented being controlled by AOL, whose valuation in their opinion was inflated. The cultures clashed. AOL was fast-moving and aggressive while Time Warner was a traditional media company. Internal conflicts increased and the synergies never emerged. The merger became one of the most famous failures in corporate history. Resentment grew when the acquired side believed that the acquirer lacked the substance to justify control.

HP merged with Compaq in 2002. This merger was Carly Fiorina’s last corporate hurrah. The merger was a subject of my book Crash, 2018. Many HP traditionalists and founding-family members opposed the merger. Compaq employees often felt their identity was being absorbed by HP. Years of integration challenges and cultural clashes continued, resulting in high turnover and prolonged internal debate. The cultural resentment lasted for years.

India should not import “germs” from the Anglo-American bloodstream, especially when the Tata group itself is willing to adapt by returning loans and reorganise in line with policy.